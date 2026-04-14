Namibia: Oshana Police Raise Alarm Over Surge in Online Child Exploitation

Oshana police commander commissioner Naftal Sakaria has warned of an increase in online child sexual abuse and exploitation, describing the trend as deeply concerning and harmful to victims.

Sakaria made the remarks during the official opening of an awareness training on child safeguarding and victim identification at Oshakati on Monday.

"The increase in online child exploitation and related crimes is deeply concerning. These crimes leave lasting psychological, emotional and social impacts on victims," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stressed that the police have a duty not only to enforce the law but also to ensure that victims are protected and properly supported through the justice system.

The training, which runs from Monday to Friday, brings together participants from law enforcement and social services to strengthen responses to cases involving online child sexual exploitation and abuse, gender-based violence, violence against children, and trafficking in persons.

"This training is both timely and critical. As first responders and practitioners within the criminal justice sector, you are at the forefront of this fight," Sakaria said.

He added that proper handling of cases, particularly digital evidence, is crucial.

"Your role in safeguarding victims and handling digital evidence correctly can make the difference between a successful prosecution and a missed opportunity for justice," Sakaria said.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing such crimes.