Namibia: Oshana Police Raise Alarm Over Surge in Online Child Exploitation

13 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Oshana police commander commissioner Naftal Sakaria has warned of an increase in online child sexual abuse and exploitation, describing the trend as deeply concerning and harmful to victims.

Sakaria made the remarks during the official opening of an awareness training on child safeguarding and victim identification at Oshakati on Monday.

"The increase in online child exploitation and related crimes is deeply concerning. These crimes leave lasting psychological, emotional and social impacts on victims," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He stressed that the police have a duty not only to enforce the law but also to ensure that victims are protected and properly supported through the justice system.

The training, which runs from Monday to Friday, brings together participants from law enforcement and social services to strengthen responses to cases involving online child sexual exploitation and abuse, gender-based violence, violence against children, and trafficking in persons.

"This training is both timely and critical. As first responders and practitioners within the criminal justice sector, you are at the forefront of this fight," Sakaria said.

He added that proper handling of cases, particularly digital evidence, is crucial.

"Your role in safeguarding victims and handling digital evidence correctly can make the difference between a successful prosecution and a missed opportunity for justice," Sakaria said.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration in addressing such crimes.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.