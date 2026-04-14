Namibia: Govt Auctions 492 State Vehicles, Generates N$36m

The government has raised N$36 million from the disposal of 492 ageing vehicles through public auctions as it moves to phase out its outdated fleet.

Works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi has revealed the figures in parliament while outlining the ministry's performance during the 2025/26 financial year.

"The effort to phase out the ageing government fleet has gained significant momentum. To date, 492 government vehicles have been successfully disposed of through public auctions, generating total revenue of N$36.4 million," he says.

The disposals form part of a broader plan announced last year, in which the ministry identified 1 500 government vehicles for replacement after exceeding the five-year lifespan and 120 000-kilometre limit set out in the fleet policy.

A total of 306 vehicles deemed damaged beyond repair or mechanically obsolete were auctioned between 16 June and 3 September 2025, generating N$24.9 million.