Namibia: Govt Auctions 492 State Vehicles, Generates N$36m

13 April 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The government has raised N$36 million from the disposal of 492 ageing vehicles through public auctions as it moves to phase out its outdated fleet.

Works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi has revealed the figures in parliament while outlining the ministry's performance during the 2025/26 financial year.

"The effort to phase out the ageing government fleet has gained significant momentum. To date, 492 government vehicles have been successfully disposed of through public auctions, generating total revenue of N$36.4 million," he says.

The disposals form part of a broader plan announced last year, in which the ministry identified 1 500 government vehicles for replacement after exceeding the five-year lifespan and 120 000-kilometre limit set out in the fleet policy.

A total of 306 vehicles deemed damaged beyond repair or mechanically obsolete were auctioned between 16 June and 3 September 2025, generating N$24.9 million.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.