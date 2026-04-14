Namibia: James Deserved a Cabinet Post - Kauandenge

The Asoli Progressive Party has expressed disappointment that the late James Uerikua was never appointed as a Cabinet minister.

The party says he deserved greater recognition while he was still alive.

In a tribute statement issued on Sunday, party leader Josef Kauandenge criticised what he described as "theatrics and hypocrisy" following Uerikua's death, noting that many political figures are now praising him highly.

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Uerikua and his son, Venturo, died in a car accident in the Otjozondjupa region on 3 April.

Since then, tributes have continued to pour in.

Kauandenge questioned why Uerikua, now widely described as intelligent, gifted and destined for greatness, was never elevated to a full Cabinet position.

"If James was such an exceptional leader, as many are now saying, what prevented those in authority from appointing him as a minister?" he asked.

He urged Namibians to abandon the tendency of celebrating individuals only after their death, instead calling for recognition and appreciation while people are still alive.

Kauandenge also criticised the growing trend of politicising funerals, saying they are increasingly being used for networking, political grandstanding and advancing personal ambitions.

He added that following the death of former president Hage Geingob, individuals such as Uerikua and former Kunene governor Marius Sheya appeared to have been sidelined from influential positions.

According to Kauandenge, it is disingenuous for those who did not support Uerikua during his lifetime to now publicly mourn him.

He described such actions as "hypocrisy of the highest order."