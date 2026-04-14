Namibia: Dâure Daman Authority Claims Exclusion From Traditional Authority Act Workshop

The Dâure Daman Traditional Authority claims that it was excluded from a workshop organised by the government to discuss amendments to the Traditional Authority Act.

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development is hosting a workshop at Otjiwarongo for traditional authority leaders to discuss amendments to the law. The workshop is set to run from Monday to Friday.

Dâure Daman Traditional Authority adviser Klemes Awarab has raised concern that his traditional authority was not made aware of the workshop.

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"We carry absolutely no knowledge of this. I don't know who else has been invited, I don't see my authority being invited, I don't know when this meeting takes place," Awarab told The Namibian on Sunday.

He said he saw an urban ministry social media post about the workshop, but that there had been no official communication or invitation to the traditional authority.

Awarab said there were changes that should probably be made to the law, but that he does not know what the government is planning to amend, as there was no policy note.

"Personally, if there's anything that needs to be amended it's to grant them [traditional authorities] more rights. Traditional authorities are being exploited, especially when it comes to natural resources, and have no legal standing to do anything about it," he said.

Ministry spokesperson Etuna Shikalepo has denied claims of exclusion, stating that every traditional authority leader was invited through the Council of Traditional Leaders.