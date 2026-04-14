Namibia: Gospel Musicians Decry Exclusion From National Events

Namibian gospel musicians have raised concerns about being excluded from major national event line-ups and awards recognition, calling for greater inclusion and genre representation.

Abner Mumbala, who joined the gospel music scene in 2009, says the issue has persisted for too long and should be addressed.

Mumbala, who is also a music producer and has over 13 albums under his belt, says musicians in the gospel genre have been ignored at major events despite their contribution to society and the music industry at large.

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"One of the biggest challenges I decided to bring to the public is why gospel artists are always neglected, especially at national events," he says.

He references last month's Independence Day celebrations in Windhoek, where only two gospel musicians were included in the music line-up.

"This concerns me. Our work as gospel musicians is not recognised compared to secular musicians in the country. We want to see change. Performance is part of our work, and we want to improve and take our music to international standards," he adds.

Mumbala explains that gospel music is meant for something greater.

"Gospel means good news. Our message is about peace, and it comforts people when they are going through tough times. Our music carries the message of God. If Namibia is made up of about 95% Christians, what is it that is hindering gospel music from being recognised?"

Mumbala also raises concerns about the Namibia Annual Music Awards (NAMAs).

"All these years, NAMAs has only one gospel category. We need more, like best female gospel artist, best male gospel artist, best praise song, and best worship song. If they don't want to mix genres, they must introduce a separate gospel awards platform," he says.

He adds that even though local radio stations like Omulunga and Shipi FM have made effort to uplift gospel artists, winning a national award would mean a lot to a gospel artist. "National awards speak volumes in an artist's career," he says.

Gospel artist Lady Lundy, who has won numerous awards, also shares a different perspective on why gospel artists might feel disheartened by not winning NAMAs.

"There is a quiet ache in the hearts of many who serve through gospel music. That pain is not rooted in pride, but in purpose," Lundy says.

"Gospel music has carried the prayers, hopes, and healing of our people for generations. It has lifted spirits and united communities. It is more than a genre; it is a living testimony of who we are," she adds.

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She says the absence of gospel music is disconcerting, especially during important moments in the country.

"This is not a call for recognition for its own sake, but a plea for inclusion that reflects the full spiritual and cultural heartbeat of our nation," she explains.

Event organiser Rusten Basson says although he does not choose artists who perform at national events, he has observed that Namibia is a secular state and is governed by the Constitution, which provides for the freedom of religion and prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion.

"If you are going to include gospel artists, then you must also consider other religions and not only Christianity," Basson says.

The Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts, and Culture did not respond to questions asking what it is doing to ensure the fair representation of all music genres, and its plans to address the concerns raised by gospel artists.

Arts Promotion and Creative Industry Development director M'kariko Amagulu was not available to answer the questions sent to her by the time of going to print.