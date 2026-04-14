Namibia: Walvis Bay Runner Turns Strides Into Charity

Moesta Maiziveyi (21) from Walvis Bay shares her story of running and doing charity work to raise awareness on cancer and promote fitness among young people.

"I would walk for at least 9.5km a day and from there I would mix it with cycling," she says.

"First, it started off with just running to raise awareness. The goal was 15km. I then asked my community members to donate money and food items," Maiziveyi adds.

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The money collected went to Team Flippy, a swimming organisation where Maiziveyi swims and now works, to support charity work and donations to the less fortunate.

"The money went straight to the foundation's account and the collected non-perishable foods were given to the Kids Haven Children's Home and the Ruach Elohim Foundation," she explains.

She highlights that her next project is for a group of Grade 8 pupils.

"The statistics show it is one of the highest bullied grades and I'm going to plan a 5km walk for them. I'm going to ask companies to sponsor items to give at the fun walk.

"I am also planning a fun day afterwards with games and instead of medals, I want them to get sanitary, goodie bags, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and deodorant," she says.

Maiziveyi says she will continue to expand the project and is seeking support from more companies passionate about raising awareness on fitness and cancer to assist her with funding and donations for the community.