Namibia: Uanga Legacy Lives On At Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup

For former Desert Jewels player Ester Uugwanga, the 2026 Nedbank Namibian Newspaper Cup has become more than just a national development tournament. It is now a personal milestone, as her daughter, Marvellous Shangadi, takes part in the same competition that helped launch her own career.

Shangadi, who represented host region ||Kharas, featured primarily as a goal shooter, although her versatility allows her to also play at goal attack, wing attack, and goal defence.

"It was a very special and emotional experience for me," Uugwanga says. "Watching my daughter play in the same tournament that helped shape my own career brings everything full circle."

As a former national player, Uugwanga credits the competition for instilling the discipline, resilience, and passion that carried her through the ranks, values she now sees emerging in her daughter's game.

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"Yes, in some ways I do see myself in her," she says. "Especially in her defensive awareness, positioning and determination on the court."

On the other side of that legacy stands Shangadi, embracing both the opportunity and the responsibility that comes with it.

"I felt very humbled and excited," she says. "Being here makes me want to make her proud."

Introduced to the sport at a young age, her journey into netball was shaped by constant guidance and support from her mother - a foundation that helped grow her love for the game.

"The day my mom introduced me to netball, she was always there - training me and coming to all my games. That's what made me fall in love with the sport," she says.

Now competing on one of Namibia's biggest grassroots platforms, the experience has been made even more special by her mother's presence.

"It has been amazing, especially having my mom by my side at every game."

Despite the expectations that come with her mother's name, she views the moment as motivation rather than pressure.

"It's more motivation. It makes me want to be like her - or even better," she says.

For Uugwanga, however, the journey is not about comparison, but growth.

"She brings her own flair to the game. She takes risks and is more aggressive compared to how I used to play," she says.

The relationship between the two extends beyond the court, where the balance between being a parent and a mentor remains a constant challenge.

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"It is really tough, trying to be supportive while also giving guidance at the same time," Uugwanga says. "Finding that balance between being a mom and a coach is difficult."

Still, the lessons passed down remain clear and consistent.

"She always tells me that no matter what you do, if you don't have discipline and respect, you won't go far," Shangadi says.

While Uugwanga continues to guide her, she also allows her the freedom to develop her own identity.

"She sometimes coaches me and gives technical advice, but also lets me find my own path," she adds.

Looking ahead, Shangadi's ambitions are firmly set on following through on that legacy - not just continuing it, but elevating it.

"I want to keep improving every time I train and play, and hopefully represent my country one day, like she did," she says.

For Uugwanga, the moment carries a deeper meaning - one that goes beyond sport.

"Sharing this path with her and building that bond along the way means everything," she says.

And at the heart of it all lies the tournament that made it possible.

"The Newspaper Cup opens doors for young athletes. It's a chance to be noticed, to grow, and even represent Namibia internationally," Uugwanga says.

For both mother and daughter, the competition stands as more than just a platform. It is a bridge between generations, where one story continues through another, and where legacy is not only remembered, but lived.