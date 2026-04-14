Mauritius: Air Mauritius Adds Two Additional Non-Stop Flights to Paris-CDG

Amidst the evolving situation in the Middle East region, Air Mauritius is committed to supporting the Mauritian tourism ecosystem by providing extra connectivity for visitors and for Mauritian citizens.

To meet further demand on the Paris route, in addition to its daily non-stop operations, Air Mauritius will operate two supplementary non-stop flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle in April 2026.

These two supplementary services, added to the four additional flights already announced on 11 March 2026, represent a total capacity of more than 3600 seats on the Paris route in code share with Air France, and will provide passengers with greater travel options while ensuring continuity and resilience across the airline's European operations.

*Arrival on Monday

All timings in local time

Air Mauritius will continue to closely monitor the global aviation environment and adjust its operations where necessary to best serve its customers and the Republic of Mauritius while offering safe, reliable, and convenient travel for its passengers