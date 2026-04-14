Zimbabwe: Offset Rolls Out Onstage in Wheelchair for First Performance After Being Shot

13 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

On Saturday (April 11), the 34-year-old Migos rapper was rolled onto the stage in a wheelchair during his appearance at the University of Arkansas's Rowfest.

Footage from the concert shows Offset -- who was released from the hospital just 48 hours prior, after being shot outside the Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on April 6 -- performing on what appears to be an outdoor stage surrounded by energetic college students.

"Real lovez," Offset captioned an Instagram photo gallery from the event.

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The carousel included clips of the Atlanta rapper being wheeled onto the stage, as well as photos of him posing in a red shirt, sunglasses, a hat and a skeleton mask.

Offset was shot in the valet area of the Hard Rock Casino following an altercation. He was later transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lil Tjay was later arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge in connection with the incident and posted a $500 bond on April 7. After his release, Lil Tjay gave an interview in which he called Offset a "rat" and recounted the alleged shooting.

"The last thing I seen was Offset looking at me like this, 'Yo, that n--a shot me. That n--a shot me.' La la la. N--a is a rat. N--a is a rat. I don't do no damn fighting," he said, before being asked if he was the one who shot Offset. "I didn't do no damn fighting. Did I shoot Offset? That s-t is crazy."

During the Rowfest performance, fans in the audience were seen holding up phones displaying the message "F--k Lil Tjay."

Offset's next scheduled performance is set for May 9 at the Xperience Live Event Center in Orlando, Florida, according to his website.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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