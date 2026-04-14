Zimbabwe: Highlanders in Yet Another Draw

13 April 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Bulawayo giants are yet to record a win this season, as they have managed to pick seven draws in as many matches.

Bosso is in the mix with Tel One, Agama FC, Manica Diamonds, and FC Hunters on the list of winless teams this season.

With a new coach in the name of Benjani Mwaruwari, Highlanders seem to be on a rebuilding exercise, which has seen the rise of new stars like Mongameli Tshuma.

However, the team is failing to score, as they have only scored in two games out of the seven they have played.

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Highlanders' goals were against Dynamos (two) and Bulawayo Chiefs (one).

"We need to score goals, and I think my boys did everything we could do to get the goal, but unfortunately, it didn't work out.

"So we will go back again and work on that area, but I am quite sure goals will come, and we will soon start scoring," said Mwaruwari after ZPC Kariba's draw.

Although his team is failing to convert chances, Benjani is impressed by the defense, which has seen them register five clean sheets.

"We have been consistent; the team is not conceding, but it's goals that are now worrying us.

"So we have some positives; all we need to continue doing is working hard," he added.

Mwaruwari joined Highlanders in January as a replacement for South African coach Thabo Senong, whose tenure only lasted two weeks at the club.

Two weeks ago, the former Manchester City striker hinted at internal sabotage at the club as part of the poor results being recorded.

Highlanders is currently having a lot of boardroom squabbles; just last week, club CEO Denzil Mnkandla on allegations of financial misuse.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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