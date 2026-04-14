South Africa: Undocumented Zimbabweans to Appear in Bloemfontein Court

Several undocumented Zimbabwean nationals are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Monday.

This follows the interception of a third bus carrying foreign nationals on Free State roads since the start of the month.

The latest bus, travelling from Zimbabwe to Cape Town, had 55 passengers, of which 29 were undocumented, including seven minors.

Authorities directed the bus to the Lengau Testing Centre in Bloemfontein.

Earlier this month, ten of the 16 undocumented Zimbabweans arrested on the N1 earlier this month appeared briefly in the same court.

The latest interception brings the total number of undocumented individuals arrested in the province to 65 since the beginning of the month.

Authorities say operations to monitor and intercept undocumented migrants are continuing.