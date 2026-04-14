Zimbabwe: Diaspora Insurance Appoints Ugandan Musician Queen Sheebah As Brand Ambassador

Sheebah Karungi will be responsible for assisting with the visibility of Diaspora Insurance among Africans living in respective foreign countries.

Diaspora Insurance Channels Director Dr Edwin Tsvere said the appointment of Queen Sheebah aligned with her touch with Africans globally and with the core purpose of the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Queen Sheebah to the Diaspora Insurance family. Partnering with Queen Sheebah marks an exciting milestone for Diaspora Insurance as we continue to strengthen our connection with African diaspora communities around the world.

"Her strong connection with audiences across Africa and the diaspora aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of accessible, reliable insurance solutions tailored to the unique needs of our global community," said Tsvere.

Queen Sheebah commands a huge following on digital media and will front several campaigns for Diaspora Insurance.

Queen Sheebah hailed the appointment, describing the partnership as empowering to Africans in the diaspora.

"I'm excited to partner with Diaspora Insurance, a brand that truly understands the needs of Africans living abroad.

"This collaboration is about more than just business--it's about empowering our people to care for their families and secure their futures no matter where they are in the world," said Queen Sheebah.