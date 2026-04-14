Uganda: Stanbic Black Pirates Storm Enterprise Cup Final After Thrilling Victory Over Nondies

Kampala, Uganda — Kings Park Arena was electrified on Saturday as Stanbic Black Pirates Rugby Club delivered a spirited performance to defeat Kenya's Nondescripts RFC 20-17, and secure a historic place in the Enterprise Cup final.

The semi-final clash drew massive support from Ugandan fans, who turned up in large numbers. The team are the country's sole representatives in the competition following the earlier elimination of Heathens Rugby Club and Kobs Rugby Club.

There was some anxiety at kick when Nondescripts took an early lead in a tightly contested opening half. However, the Pirates capitalized on home advantage and resilience to level matters at 10-10 just before halftime, thanks to a crucial conversion by William Nkore.

The second half saw the hosts return with renewed intensity. A series of tries notably by horse power performance by Conrad Wanyama, Frank Kidega, Desire Ayera, Alex Aturinda Among others capped an incredible performance as the Pirates went into a commanding lead, igniting the home crowd.

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Another important highlight was the tactical substitutions by head coach Mervin Odongo. Introducing Haruna Muhammad and Umar Duff proved decisive, as the team increased attacking pressure to edge ahead.

By the final whistle, the Pirates had sealed a narrow but significant 20-17 victory, confirming their progression to the final of one of the region's most prestigious rugby tournaments.

The Pirates will now face Kabras Sugar RFC, who booked their place in the final after defeating Menengai Oilers 29-18 in the other semi-final. The final is set to take place in Nairobi.

Speaking after the match, Sam Mwogeza, Stanbic Bank executive director, described the victory as a deserved milestone that reflects both the club's determination and the bank's commitment to growth.

"As a bank committed to fostering Uganda's growth, seeing clubs like Stanbic Black Pirates rise from mere participation to reaching the finals is something we deeply associate with. It reflects the drive needed to support socio-economic transformation, especially among women, youth, and farmers," Mwogeza said.

This marks the first time the Black Pirates have reached the Enterprise Cup final, one of the most prestigious rugby competitions in the region which has a long history and underscores the team's steady rise in regional rugby.

Coach Mervin Odongo expressed confidence ahead of the decisive clash, noting the team's readiness to compete at the highest level.

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"After this step, we are going for the finals and we are ready for the showdown. We know the team we are facing is strong; they are winners of their national league, but Pirates are not just going to participate. We are going to give our best," he said.

He said the team will not only represent the club, but carry the hopes of the entire nation.