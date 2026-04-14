Sudan: Uganda Hosts Sudanese Students for Exams Amid War Disruptions

Uganda is hosting thousands of Sudanese students for their national secondary certificate examinations in a major effort to sustain education amid the ongoing conflict in Khartoum.

More than 2,700 candidates are currently sitting the exams under a coordinated arrangement between Ugandan institutions and Sudanese authorities, with additional thousands accommodated at campuses of Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU).

Edrisa Sinani Kasozi, Deputy Director of Exams at the university's Kampala Campus and Secretary of the Sudan Universities Hosting Committee, said the programme was established after war broke out in Sudan, disrupting education and forcing students to flee.

The conflict left thousands, including Ugandan nationals studying in Sudan, stranded without clear academic pathways.

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"We signed a hosting arrangement to allow affected students to continue with the Sudanese curriculum while in Uganda," Kasozi said. "Many have since progressed, and some have graduated."

He said the ongoing examinations mark the second cohort of Sudanese candidates sitting their national exams in Uganda. The first cohort last year involved about 100 students, indicating a sharp rise in demand as displacement persists.

"These are promotional international examinations that allow them to proceed to university," he added, noting that Uganda is part of a wider global network of host countries facilitating Sudanese national exams.

At IUIU's Female Campus in Kabojja, officials say between 3,000 and 4,000 Sudanese students are currently taking part in the examinations, underscoring the scale of the crisis and demand for academic continuity.

Madinah Nabukeera, Director of the Kabojja campus, said the hosting is part of long-standing cooperation agreements between the university and Sudanese institutions.

"From April 13 to 23, we are hosting the Sudanese community, with between 3,000 and 4,000 secondary students ready to transition to university," Nabukeera said.

She noted that the examinations are critical in determining students' eligibility for higher education, as admission depends on performance.

The arrangement is anchored in memoranda of understanding between IUIU, the Sudanese embassy and several universities in Sudan, partnerships that have existed for decades.

"These agreements have supported our institution in areas such as staff development over the years. What we are doing now is also giving back under the same framework," she said.

She added that shared cultural and religious ties have also influenced the university's decision to host the students.

The examinations are conducted in Arabic, in line with Sudan's education system, ensuring continuity in curriculum and assessment standards.

However, the influx of candidates has placed significant strain on infrastructure and resources. Officials say accommodating both resident students and visiting candidates has forced adjustments, with some learners shifted to online classes to create space.

"We could not manage having all students on campus at once. Our students have had to shift to online learning," Nabukeera said.

She added that the university is grappling with shortages of basic facilities, including water, electricity, desks and examination space.

"The available resources are not sufficient for the numbers we are handling. We are trying to supplement, but the pressure remains high," she said.

The university has appealed to humanitarian organisations, civil society groups and partners to support the initiative to ensure its success.

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Officials say the programme goes beyond academics, addressing the broader impact of conflict on learners who have experienced prolonged disruption.

"These students need support not only academically but also emotionally," Nabukeera said.

Despite the challenges, authorities say the initiative has strengthened Uganda's position as a regional hub for refugee support, particularly in education.

Kasozi said the effort reinforces Uganda's international standing as a country committed to supporting displaced learners through practical interventions.

With examinations ongoing, officials say the focus remains on ensuring students complete their studies and transition to university, offering a pathway to stability amid continued uncertainty in Sudan.