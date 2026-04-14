Uganda: Ibanda University VC Raises Alarm Over Rising Youth Mental Health Crisis

The Vice Chancellor of Ibanda University, Professor Peter Kanyandago, has expressed concern over the rising burden of mental health challenges among young people in Uganda, calling for urgent and coordinated intervention from education, health, and policy stakeholders.

Prof. Kanyandago made the remarks on Monday while addressing district stakeholders and administrators during a meeting held at the university boardroom.

He noted that cases of mental health disorders among youth are steadily increasing, pointing to frequent media reports that, in his view, reflect a deepening and worsening situation.

"Every day, the media are talking about challenges related to mental health, and it is getting worse among the youth," he said.

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"This is a serious matter, and learning institutions must take the lead in conducting research and finding solutions."

The Vice Chancellor pointed to the consumption of certain locally produced beverages as a possible contributing factor, suggesting that some may contain high levels of caffeine and other stimulants.

"If you test some of these beverages, you will find they are dosed with caffeine and other substances. Many young people are consuming them in pursuit of perceived energy and performance, but some have ended up victims of mental illness," he said.

He stressed the need for universities and health institutions to work together more closely in addressing the root causes of mental health challenges, rather than focusing solely on treatment after the fact.

"We need accredited programmes that allow us to openly discuss mental health, organize seminars, and collaborate with experts in health institutions to address the root causes--not just sedate our people," he added.

The 2025 Uganda Bureau of Statistics report shows that Uganda is facing a growing mental health burden, with an estimated 24% of adults and about 23% of children and adolescents affected by various mental health conditions.

Studies indicate that depression, anxiety, and substance use disorders are among the most commonly reported cases, while facility-based reports show a sharp rise of over 70% in mental health cases between 2021 and 2024.

Despite this increasing demand, access to care remains limited, with a significant treatment gap driven by shortages of specialised personnel, inadequate infrastructure, and stigma.

As a result, most people who need mental health services do not receive timely support, highlighting a widening public health challenge in the country.

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In addition, facility-reported cases have risen by more than 70 percent between 2021 and 2024, signalling a significant upward trend.

Prof Kanyandago urged leaders, educators, and health professionals to prioritise mental health awareness, research, and prevention strategies in order to safeguard the wellbeing of Uganda's young population.