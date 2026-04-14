Uganda: Ibanda University to Roll Out Full Science Programmes in Major Academic Expansion

Ibanda University in Ibanda District is set to introduce full-fledged science degree programmes as part of a strategic expansion aimed at strengthening its academic portfolio and responding to rising demand for science-based education in Uganda.

The private university, which has traditionally focused on arts-based disciplines alongside a limited number of science-related courses such as agriculture, is now preparing to roll out new degree programmes in key scientific fields including biology, chemistry, physics, nursing and midwifery.

The development was announced on Monday during a stakeholders' engagement meeting held at the university boardroom, where administrators outlined the institution's roadmap for the transition and long-term academic growth.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof. Peter Kanyandago said the university had already taken key steps to ensure it is adequately prepared to deliver the new programmes.

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"Construction of the science laboratory block is already ongoing to ensure the university's readiness to offer these courses," Prof. Kanyandago said.

He added that the institution is currently developing a comprehensive curriculum that will be submitted to the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) for accreditation before implementation begins.

"We are designing a curriculum that will be submitted to NCHE for approval. Once accredited, we shall begin offering science courses at degree level, and in the future, after acquiring a charter, we plan to introduce PhD programmes," he said.

Prof. Kanyandago noted that the expansion is expected to significantly enhance access to science education for students in Ibanda and surrounding districts, helping to address regional skills gaps in critical sectors.

"This initiative will help the community in Ibanda and beyond to acquire qualifications in various science disciplines," he added.

The university's Director of Quality Assurance, Dr. Deus Karuhanga, assured stakeholders that all new academic programmes will adhere to national education standards and regulatory requirements.

"We guarantee quality education because the university operates under regulatory bodies that ensure all courses offered are certified and meet required standards," Dr. Karuhanga said.

University Board Chairperson Dr. John Busingye highlighted the institution's growing role in the region's education landscape despite its relatively young age.

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"Ibanda University continues to contribute significantly to the community, the nation, and beyond. I urge all stakeholders to embrace this initiative to ensure its success," he said.

Established in 2014, Ibanda University is a private institution that received a provisional licence from the National Council for Higher Education. Its inauguration was officiated by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on August 29, 2014.

The planned expansion into science programmes marks a major milestone in the university's development, positioning it as an emerging centre for higher education in western Uganda.