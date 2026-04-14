Uganda: Mugerere Commissions 11-Member Committee to Steer Bugerere Masaza Cup Preparations

Ssaza Bugerere chief, commonly known as Mugerere Samuel Ssemugooma, has officially unveiled an 11-member committee tasked with spearheading preparations and mobilisation efforts for the forthcoming Masaza Cup tournament.

The committee, composed of local sports administrators, youth leaders and community mobilisers, is expected to coordinate all activities aimed at ensuring a strong and competitive team represents the area in this year's Buganda Kingdom football competition.

Speaking during the commissioning, Mugerere emphasised the importance of unity, discipline and early preparation in achieving success.

He noted that the Masaza Cup is not only about football but also about promoting cultural identity, talent development and community cohesion.

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The newly appointed team will oversee player scouting, training logistics, fundraising and fan mobilisation.

Particular focus will be placed on identifying young talent across villages within the county, who will be nurtured into a competitive squad capable of performing at the highest level.

He urged supporters and well-wishers to rally behind the initiative through active participation, financial support and moral encouragement to the players.

Leaders expressed confidence that with collective effort, Bugerere County can make a strong impression in the upcoming tournament.

The Masaza Cup, organised under the Buganda Kingdom, continues to attract widespread attention as counties compete not only for the trophy but also for pride, unity among subjects and recognition within the kingdom and beyond.