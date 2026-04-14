South Africa: University of Fort Hare Turmoil Deepens As Vice-Chancellor Is Suspended Amid Siu Investigation

University of Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu has been suspended as the SIU investigates serious corruption and maladministration claims at the university spanning two decades.

Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare, has been suspended following a forensic audit. The investigation found that he and three other senior staff members broke university rules by hiring two executive directors without getting the necessary approval from the university council.

After giving Buhlungu the chance to contest the disciplinary action, the council appointed Dr Nthabiseng Taole-Mjimba as acting vice-chancellor. Taole-Mjimba, who serves as deputy vice-chancellor of Research, Partnerships and Innovation, will lead the university until the disciplinary process is finalised.

SIU investigation

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This institutional chaos coincides with an extensive Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe, authorised in October 2024 by an amended proclamation from President Cyril Ramaphosa. The investigation's expanded scope now covers 20 years -- from January 2004 to October 2024 -- enabling a deep dive into two decades of potential systemic corruption, including:

Irregular admissions and awarding of degrees to people who were not eligible or didn't meet the requirements, specifically within the Faculty of Health Sciences.Corruption and mismanagement regarding campus maintenance, student residence refurbishments (dating back to 2009), and the installation of CCTV and security systems at the Alice staff village."Serious maladministration" in how student allowances for food, accommodation, books and...