South Africa: 'Wasn't Me' - the Viljoens Deny Us Shoplifting Charges, While Still in Ice Custody

South African couple Melany and Peet Viljoen were arrested in America about a month ago for alleged shoplifting. They have now both pleaded not guilty, but remain in US immigration enforcement detention while the case against them unfolds.

Melany and Peet Viljoen may be detained in separate facilities in America, but they are united in both pleading not guilty to shoplifting charges.

The Viljoens were arrested in Florida on 10 March 2026 for allegedly stealing groceries from a supermarket over several months.

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Police alleged they placed the tags and barcodes of lower-priced items on to more expensive goods.

The couple has been detained in the US since their arrests.

'Survival mode' and 'not guilty'

Daily Maverick previously reported that a police officer's affidavit in the matter said Peet had not admitted to the shoplifting accusations, while Melany allegedly said she had acted alone.

"She stated she was stealing because she was in 'survival mode' and has not worked since [coming] to the US due to not having a visa," the affidavit said.

It also listed various items they allegedly pilfered, including, in the case of Peet, "two bottles of La Marca Prosecco Sparkling Wine ($34.99 each)" and "one package of Charmin Toilet Paper ($17.19)".

Melany allegedly stole items that included a bunch of organic bananas and a bag of potatoes.

Last week, though, Melany, via a lawyer, denied wrongdoing.

Based on court records that Daily Maverick has...