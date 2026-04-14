South Africa: NPA Finally Pursues Justice for Life Esidimeni Victims After Nine Years of Delays

After nearly a decade of painful delays and institutional resistance, the National Prosecuting Authority has decided to prosecute those implicated in the deaths of at least 141 mental healthcare users. For the families and activists who refused to give up, it marks the beginning of the final chapter in the fight for justice.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced that it will institute criminal prosecutions against individuals implicated in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, ending a nearly decade-long wait for justice.

The decision follows years of investigation into the deaths of at least 141 vulnerable psychiatric patients, who died between 2015 and 2016 after being unlawfully transferred from licensed care facilities to unregistered, ill-equipped NGOs.

The NPA has described the event as "one of the most serious human rights violations in democratic South Africa".

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READ MORE A year after inquest ruling, NPA yet to pursue Life Esidimeni case prosecutions July 9, 2025 NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said families were desperately seeking justice after years of delays.

"These delays were occasioned by the complexity of the case, the scale of the evidence, and the necessity of ensuring a thorough and legally sound process. The NPA acknowledges the pain and frustration experienced by affected families during this period," said Mahanjana.

The final decision, taken by the acting Director of Public Prosecutions, required endorsement from the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). The incoming NDPP, advocate Andy Mothibi, had to be briefed on the matter before the decision could be communicated...