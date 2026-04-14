Botswana: Authorities Probe Fmd Threats On BMC

Gaborone — Acting Minister of Lands and Agriculture, Dr Edwin Dikoloti has revealed that investigations are underway into threatening emails sent to Botswana Meat Commission (BMC), raising concern over a possible link to the ongoing Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak.

Addressing the media during a briefing in Gaborone April 13, he said two separate threats were received; the first sent in February, demanding a payment of US$500,000 in Bitcoin, with the sender threatening to deliberately spread FMD if the demand was not met.

The second email, sent around March, reportedly, questioned why the initial threat had been ignored.

"Relevant authorities are investigating the matter intensively to determine whether the emails are linked to the FMD outbreak," Dr Dikoloti said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, Dr Dikoloti said the recent FMD outbreak at the Ramatlabama Artificial Insemination (AI) Training Centre was suspected to have been spread through human activity.

He indicated that preliminary investigations pointed toward lapses in biosecurity protocols, with the disease likely introduced through contaminated clothing, equipment, or other materials handled by people.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that no cattle had recently been introduced to or moved out of the farm, ruling out direct animal transmission," he said.

He said the FMD outbreak recorded on March 31 was initially detected at Ramatlabama AI facility.

"This development comes despite a significant investment of approximately US$ 9.4 million (over P100 million) in the biosecurity fence surrounding the facility," said Dr Dikoloti. The affected farm currently houses 258 animals.

He said initial cases were identified within a group of 64 cattle, where two bulls showed clinical signs consistent with FMD.

The Acting Minister also revealed that the FMD outbreak in Zone 11 had triggered strict movement restrictions on livestock, including the closure of the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) abattoir.

"The closure has negatively impacted the gains that the Botswana Meat Commission had recently begun to realise," the acting minister said.

He explained that as a result of the outbreak, slaughter operations had been suspended at key facilities, including the Lobatse plant and other affected abattoirs, one of which had only recently secured licensing for domestic slaughter.

"Despite these setbacks, BMC had managed to slaughter 12 291 cattle, with over 95 per cent originally earmarked for the European Union market, and payments to farmers reached approximately P156.6 million," he said.