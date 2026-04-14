Rwanda: Pictorial - Fallen Politicians Honoured As Commemoration Week Ends

Politicians and members of the diplomatic corps on Monday, April 13, joined hundreds of residents for the closing of the commemoration week at the Rebero Genocide Memorial.

During the commemoration event, mourners paid tribute to politicians who were killed for opposing the Genocide against the Tutsi and for standing against hatred and injustice.

The annual event brought together families of the fallen politicians, Genocide survivors, government officials, members of the security organs, the diplomatic corps, and friends of Rwanda.

Among the senior leaders in attendance were Senate President François-Xavier Kalinda, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Gertrude Kazarwa, Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva and Chief Justice Domitilla Mukantaganzwa.

In his remarks, Kalinda emphasized that Rwanda's efforts to combat genocide ideology must remain relentless until it is completely eradicated.

Photographer Craish Bahizi covered the closing ceremony, capturing key moments and highlights of the event.