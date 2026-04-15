Sudan Media Forum - 'Process for Peaceful Transition Should Place Media Independence At the Core...'

Amsterdam / Berlin — The Sudan Media Forum coalition of 23 independent media institutions in Sudan, including the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate, has addressed letters to all state representatives and diplomats of the Quartet (the United States of America, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt), the Quintet (the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), League of Arab States, European Union and the United Nations), as well as the Foreign Ministers of co-hosts Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, ahead of the Conference on Sudan in Berlin on April 15, 2026, underlining that "any process to design a framework for dialogue, consultation, and a peaceful democratic transition in Sudan, should place media independence at the core of the process.

The letter, signed by Sudan Media Forum Chairman and Radio Dabanga Editor in Chief Kamal Elsadig, underscores that the high-level gathering in Berlin "represents a vital step in mobilising the international community to address the devastating conflict that has ravaged our nation for more than three years... we applaud this renewed international commitment to end the hostilities, the efforts to secure the necessary funding for the humanitarian response, and the exploration of viable paths to stop the fighting. The scale of the suffering in Sudan demands the urgent and coordinated action that this conference aims to achieve."

"The Sudan Media Forum believes that any process to design a framework for dialogue, consultation and a peaceful democratic transition in Sudan should place media independence at the core of the process."

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The Forum says it remains "committed to professional fact based and relevant reporting that serves the Sudanese people and supports the transition toward peace and stability," and voces hope that the Conference on Sudan in Berlin "results in concrete mechanisms to stop the fighting and alleviate the unprecedented suffering of millions of Sudanese citizens".

"As independent media, we commit to accompanying and contributing to peace and dialogue efforts."

In conclusion, the Forum encourages state representatives and diplomats, Sudan's civil society, and multilateral organisations involved in the Berlin conference, to engage in a mutual dialogue with the Sudan Media Forum "to propel our joint efforts for peace forward".

The Sudan Media Forum is a coalition of 23 independent media institutions in Sudan, including the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate.

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