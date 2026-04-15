Uganda Launches 'Nutrition for All' Campaign to Combat Rising Child Malnutrition

The Government of Uganda has stepped up efforts to combat malnutrition with the launch of the "Nutrition for All" campaign, as health experts and development partners raise alarm over the scale and complexity of the crisis affecting children across the country.

Recent findings from the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (2022) reveal a "triple burden" of malnutrition.

Approximately 26% of children under five--more than two million--are stunted due to chronic undernutrition, while about 3% (around 230,000 children) are wasted and require urgent medical attention.

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At the same time, another 3% are overweight, highlighting the growing challenge of unhealthy diets.

Similar trends are emerging among older children aged 5-19, where overweight and obesity are also on the rise.

Beyond these figures, many children continue to suffer from micronutrient deficiencies, lacking essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, iodine, zinc, and vitamin A--conditions often linked to poor diet diversity and what experts describe as "child food poverty."

Speaking at the launch, Director General of Health Services at the Ministry of Health, Charles Olaro, stressed that improving child nutrition must be treated as a national priority.

"For the future of the nation, we must invest in the nutrition of our children," he said.

He warned that malnutrition remains a major driver of disease, contributing significantly to illnesses such as pneumonia and other health complications.

"Malnutrition contributes to a large share of common illnesses--up to 64% in children and 32% in women," Olaro noted.

He also emphasized that access to food alone is not enough, calling for greater focus on dietary diversity.

"You can have a full plate every day, but what matters is the diversity of that food. We need to see different types of food to ensure proper nutrition," he added.

Echoing similar concerns, Zakaria Fusheini from UNICEF pointed out that malnutrition persists even in regions traditionally known as food baskets due to poor feeding practices.

"Some regions like Toro produce plenty of food, yet malnutrition remains high. Many children are fed mainly on one type of food like matooke, which lacks the full range of nutrients needed for growth," he explained.

Fusheini emphasized that malnutrition is not only a health issue but also a broader social and economic challenge.

"This is a social, economic, and political issue that requires collective action from all stakeholders," he said.

Regions such as Karamoja, Toro, and refugee-hosting districts continue to bear the heaviest burden due to persistent food insecurity, disease outbreaks, and limited access to essential services.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Community Health, Upenytho George Dugumm, called for stronger community-level interventions.

"These statistics represent real children who are suffering. The fight against malnutrition must reach the grassroots, and communities must be empowered to act," he said.

Assistant Commissioner Sarah Namukose also highlighted the scale of the problem, noting that malnutrition remains a major public health concern driven by poverty, inadequate healthcare access, and poor feeding practices.

Experts at the launch identified multiple underlying causes, including limited diet diversity, rising food prices, climate-related shocks, aggressive marketing of unhealthy foods, and low awareness--particularly during the critical first 1,000 days of a child's life.

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They further pointed to systemic challenges such as limited funding, weak coordination, inadequate monitoring, and shortages of trained nutrition personnel, all of which have slowed progress despite existing policies.

Stakeholders are now calling for stronger collaboration across sectors, increased investment in nutrition programs, and improved food systems to address the crisis effectively.

"Every investment in nutrition yields significant returns--up to 16 times in improved health, education, and productivity," experts noted.

With the launch of the "Nutrition for All" campaign, Uganda aims to mobilize nationwide action to ensure that every child has access to adequate nutrition, clean water, healthcare, and sanitation.

The campaign carries a clear and urgent message: no child in Uganda should suffer from malnutrition--a preventable condition that continues to undermine the country's future.