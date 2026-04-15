Uganda: Cleft Condition Triggers Abandonment, Experts Warn

Families and health experts are raising concern over the social and emotional challenges surrounding cleft lip and palate, with stigma, abandonment, and limited awareness undermining treatment and care despite the condition being medically manageable.

Behind the medical diagnosis of cleft lip and palate lies a deeper, often overlooked crisis -- stigma, abandonment, and lack of awareness among families.

According to Joel Wandabwa, a plastic surgeon at Mulago National Referral Hospital, many parents are unprepared for the condition, leading to distressing outcomes.

"In some cases, when a father sees the baby for the first time and notices the cleft, they abandon the child," he says.

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This reaction, he explains, is often driven by shock and lack of prior information, especially when the condition is discovered at birth.

Yet, medical experts insist that cleft lip and palate is treatable, and children born with the condition can go on to live normal lives after surgery.

The challenge, however, is that many families never receive that reassurance early enough, leaving room for fear, misinformation, and stigma to shape their response.

Wandabwa highlights the role of antenatal care not just in prevention, but also in preparing parents psychologically.

"Through ultrasound scans, some of these conditions can be identified early. Parents can then be counseled and prepared to receive the child," he explains.

Health experts say early detection allows for counselling and emotional preparation, reducing the likelihood of panic or rejection at birth.

Without this preparation, the emotional toll can be overwhelming -- affecting both the mother and father, and in some cases leading to neglect.

Wandabwa also stresses the importance of involving fathers in antenatal care, noting that raising a child with such a condition requires joint responsibility.

"It takes both parents to raise a child. Fathers need to be part of the process from the beginning," he adds.

Experts emphasize that while some causes of cleft conditions, including genetic factors, may not be preventable, awareness remains a powerful tool in improving outcomes.

They note that addressing stigma and strengthening family support systems is just as important as medical intervention in ensuring affected children receive the care and acceptance they need.