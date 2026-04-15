Uganda: 1,500 Babies Born Annually With Cleft Lip and Palate in Uganda

About 1,500 children are born each year with cleft lip and palate in Uganda, with experts warning of serious feeding and breathing challenges that require urgent and specialized care.

Uganda registers approximately 1,500 babies born with cleft lip and palate every year, a condition health experts say continues to place a significant burden on families and the healthcare system.

According to Irene Mugisha, Head of Plastic Surgery at Mulago National Referral Hospital, the figures reflect a persistent and widespread need for specialised medical care across the country.

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She explains that children born with cleft lip and palate face immediate health complications, particularly affecting feeding and breathing.

"Children born with cleft palates are unable to feed well like other babies," she says.

As a result, many infants struggle to breastfeed effectively, often leading to poor nutrition and malnutrition conditions that can become life-threatening if not addressed early.

Mugisha also warns that some babies develop airway complications that interfere with breathing, increasing the risk of death, especially in rural areas where access to emergency medical care remains limited.

"In villages, mothers may not recognize the severity of the condition in time, and some children are lost before reaching care," she notes.

Health experts stress that cleft lip and palate should not be viewed as merely cosmetic, but rather as a serious public health concern that requires immediate attention from birth.

Despite these challenges, doctors emphasize that early detection and timely medical intervention can significantly improve survival rates and long-term outcomes for affected children.