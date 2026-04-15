Zimbabwe Bird to Return Home in Historic Repatriation

14 April 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

South Africa has announced plans to return Zimbabwe's last remaining soapstone bird along with ancestral human remains in a symbolic handover ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

In a statement, South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie said the move follows a directive from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The repatriation ceremony is set to take place at the Iziko South African Museum in Cape Town.

The Zimbabwe Bird, carved from soapstone is one of Zimbabwe's most cultural artefacts originating from the ancient city of Great Zimbabwe.

"For generations, the story of the Zimbabwe Bird has been one of pride, identity and painful separation," McKenzie said describing the return as a significant cultural milestone.

He added that the repatriation was about restoring heritage and dignity.

"When something sacred is taken from a people, a part of their story is taken with it. Returning these treasures is about restoring that story, restoring pride, and restoring dignity," he said.

The Zimbabwe Bird remains a powerful national emblem, prominently featured on the country's flag and coat of arms.

South Africa said the move reflects a broader commitment to working with African nations to preserve cultural heritage and return artefacts to their countries of origin.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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