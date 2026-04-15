Zimbabwe: Concourt to Decide On Disputed Constitution Changes

The Constitutional Court is set to hear a case in which six war veterans are challenging the legality of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.

According to a notice of hearing issued by the court, the matter filed under Case No. CCZ8/26--will be heard in Harare on 20 May 2026.

The applicants, led by Reuben Zulu and including Godfrey Gurira, Shoorai Nyamangondo, Joseph Chinyangare, Digmore Ndiya and Joseph Chinguwa are challenging the constitutionality of the proposed changes.

They are represented by constitutional lawyer Lovemore Madhuku.

The applicants argue that the amendment process is flawed because it originated from a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Mnangagwa whom they say stands to benefit from some of the provisions.

They contend this creates a conflict of interest and undermines constitutional principles.

At the centre of the case is a key legal question: whether a sitting president can lawfully oversee a process that produces legislation from which he may benefit an issue that touches on the doctrine of separation of powers.

The President and the Attorney General have been cited as respondents.