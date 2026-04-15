Kenya: Monica Juma Defends Kenya's Role in DR Congo, Haiti As She Exits Security Role

Nairobi — Outgoing National Security Advisor Monica Juma has strongly defended Kenya's involvement in regional and international security interventions, arguing that the country's engagement in conflict zones such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Haiti is rooted in both national interest and a broader commitment to global stability.

Speaking during her farewell at the "Handing Over the Baton" ceremony held at the University of Nairobi, Juma dismissed criticism of Kenya's participation in foreign missions, framing it as both a moral and strategic obligation.

"The argument around participation is really an argument about being part of that humanity," she said.

"What happens in one part of the world affects another."

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Juma emphasized that Kenya's security and economic future are deeply interconnected with the stability of its region, citing ongoing engagements in eastern Congo, Somalia, Sudan, and Ethiopia, as well as maritime interests in the Indian Ocean.

"Our prosperity is inextricably linked to our region," she said.

"We cannot be a democratic state without a neighborhood that is aligned with those same norms."

She noted that Kenya's involvement in peacekeeping and stabilization missions has historically been driven by the need to safeguard both national and regional interests.

"That is our logic in engagement in DR Congo and Sudan. A secure Sudan is good for us," she added.

Interconnected efforts

Juma also defended Kenya's leadership of the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti, arguing that global peace efforts are interconnected.

"Peace in any part of the world contributes positively to security in other parts of the world," she said.

"That is why we are in Haiti. A stable Western Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere is good for all of us."

Her remarks come amid ongoing domestic debate over the risks and benefits of deploying Kenyan security personnel beyond the African continent.

Positioning Kenya as a key global security actor, Juma said the country contributes significantly to international peace efforts relative to its size.

"Comparatively, for a country our size, Kenya makes some of the greatest contributions in security," she noted.

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Kenya has been involved in multiple peacekeeping and stabilization missions, particularly in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region, and continues to play a leading diplomatic and security role on the continent.

Juma spoke as she formally handed over office to her deputy, Joseph Boinnet, ahead of her departure to Vienna, where she will assume leadership of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and serve as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna.

Her appointment by UN Secretary-General António Guterres marks a significant milestone for Kenya's presence in global governance.

She called for sustained international cooperation in addressing emerging security threats, including disinformation and transnational crime, warning that no country can act in isolation.