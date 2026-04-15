Tanzania Breaks the Ice On Its Role As the EACOP Transit

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government has clarified that Tanzania's participation in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project is primarily focused on transporting crude oil from Uganda to international markets.

Deputy Minister for Energy, Salome Makamba, said Tanzania's role is that of a transit nation, facilitating the movement of crude oil from Kabaale in Hoima, Uganda, to Chongoleani in Tanga, before it is exported to global markets.

Responding to a question from Bahi Member of Parliament, Kenneth Nollo, in Parliament in Dodoma, Makamba explained that oil sales agreements have already been signed between upstream stakeholders in Uganda.

She identified these stakeholders as the Government of Uganda in partnership with international oil companies, including TotalEnergies of France and CNOOC of China. The agreements are based on technical design parameters and the production capacity of oil wells.

Makamba further noted that the agreements also involve international buyers, indicating that the oil business value chain--from production to market--has already been structured.

She emphasized that these arrangements lay the groundwork for the commencement of crude oil transportation through the pipeline once construction is completed, positioning Tanzania as a key logistics hub in the East African energy corridor.