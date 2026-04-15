Tanzania Intensifies Rapid-Response Measures Against Destructive Wildlife

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has intensified rapid-response measures to address the growing challenge of dangerous and destructive wildlife, particularly elephants, invading residential areas in Meatu District, Simiyu Region.

Responding to a question from Meatu Member of Parliament, Salum Khamis Salum, today, April 14, 2026, Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Hamad Chande, said the government has put in place both short-term and long-term strategies to prevent elephants from entering villages and to ensure they are returned to protected reserves.

Chande noted that key interventions include the construction of four ranger outposts dedicated to controlling dangerous wildlife. These units have been strengthened with adequate personnel and essential operational equipment to improve response efficiency.

He further explained that patrol operations conducted between July 2025 and March 2026, through these outposts, successfully managed 352 wildlife intrusion incidents in Meatu District.

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In addition, the government is scaling up the use of technology and modern conservation methods. In the 2026/2027 fiscal year, it plans to construct a 104-kilometer electrified fence along the western boundary of the Maswa Game Reserve.

The fence will border community settlements in Meatu, Itilima, and Bariadi districts, and is intended to prevent elephants from leaving the reserve, thereby reducing human-wildlife conflict in surrounding communities.

These measures are expected to provide a sustainable, long-term solution to ongoing human-wildlife conflicts in the affected areas.