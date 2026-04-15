South Africa: DA to Probe Allegations of Undisclosed Luxury Vehicle Donations Against PME Minister Ramokgopa

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) will submit detailed Parliamentary Questions to Maropene Ramokgopa, Minister of Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, following a series of allegations that she received luxury vehicles without disclosure.

These allegations, if proven true, raise serious concerns about compliance with the Executive Ethics Code, which clearly regulates the acceptance of gifts by members of the Executive. The Code stipulates that no member of Cabinet, whether national or provincial, may accept or retain any gift exceeding the value of R1000 without first obtaining permission from the President.

The DA will ensure that the Minister's responses are placed on record and subjected to thorough interrogation. Should there be evidence of a breach of the Executive Ethics Code, the DA will pursue full accountability.

South Africans deserve an Executive that operates with transparency and integrity. The DA will not allow any violations of the Executive Ethics Code to go unaccounted for.

Following similar allegations involving Sisisi Tolashe, the DA previously wrote to the Chairperson of the Social Development Portfolio Committee to ensure that due process was followed.

The DA remains committed to holding the Executive to the highest ethical standards and ensuring that public office is never abused for personal benefit.