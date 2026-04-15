South African Dams and Livelihoods Under Threat With New Proposed Regulations

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) calls on communities to oppose the Department of Water and Sanitation's draconian dam regulations as they threaten the economic lifelines for communities living beside dams across South Africa.

The proposed regulations prohibit access to dams except through formalised leases.

If these regulations came into effect, every single business next to dams regardless whether or not on the shoreline, like Alida Botha that owns Fish Busters, a fishing tackle store in Deneysville will have to sign a Private Public Partnership because she is "generating" money from the Vaal Dam. The draft regulations provide that taking pictures at a dam is an "illegal activity". Photographers may not "access" the land next to the water surface, without concluding 5 agreements with Department of Water and Sanistation.

Thousands of people depend on tourism and recreation around state dams. The DA is fighting to remove red tape to entry and reform the regulatory environment to support businesses to grow.

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The deadline for objections to the proposed regulations for the 'management and control of government waterworks and surrounding state-owned land' closes on Wednesday 15 April.

We want to thank the hundreds that have already submitted their objections and we want to encourage all South Africans to continue doing so.

The Democratic Alliance calls on affected communities, clubs and businesses to oppose the draft regulations. The public can submit their objections before 15 April 2026 to:

· Written submissions can be sent by post to: Director General, Department of Water and Sanitation, Private Bag X313, Pretoria 0001;

· Delivered by hand to: Sedibeng Building, 185 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria; or

· Emailed to gww@dws.gov.za and cc igors@da.org.za

South Africans are empowered when they have a job. These proposed regulations will make it harder for the communities that have built their lives around these dams. The DA will continue to fight for jobs and implement strategies to grow the economy.