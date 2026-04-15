East Africa: Ethiopia, China Vow to Strengthen Collaboration On Ensuring Peace, Stability in Horn

14 April 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and China have vowed to strengthen their collaboration on ensuring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Berhanu Tsegaye received China's Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hu Changchun, have held productive discussion today.

The two sides discussed about the important role that the two nations must collectively play in addressing current regional and global challenges as well as strengthening the already robust cooperation across various sectors.

During the discussion, State Minister Berhanu reaffirmed Ethiopia's steadfast dedication to ensuring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, underscoring the significance of China's continued constructive role.

Read the original article on ENA.

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