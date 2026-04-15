Kenya: Why Fuel Prices Must Fall - Kiharu MP Says Govt Has a 50pc Chance to Lower Costs

Nairobi — Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has demanded the reduction in fuel prices in the April-May princing cycle citing the urgent need to ease the cost of petroleum products to protect households and businesses from mounting economic pressure.

He spoke on Tuesday even as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) prepared to announce new fuel prices, in a review closely watched by consumers amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty in global supply chains.

Nyoro said Kenya cannot attribute rising fuel costs solely to external shocks, insisting that domestic policy choices -- particularly taxes and levies -- continue to account for a significant portion of pump prices.

"The government has been saying all the time since the 14th of last month, but now they are still consulting up to the last day about how to set fuel prices in Kenya," he said. "That is truly disappointing and very insensitive."

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He maintained that while international developments, including tensions around key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, may influence global oil prices, Kenya still has policy tools to cushion consumers.

"Before they tell Kenyans anything about Iran or external shocks, the government must take responsibility that about 50 percent of fuel prices are made up of taxes and levies," Nyoro said.

Fiscal intervention

The legislator urged immediate fiscal intervention, including a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products and a review of fuel levies through a gazette notice, arguing that such measures would quickly translate into lower pump prices.

"The minister in charge of transport must give a gazette notice immediately on lowering and reducing the fuel levy," he said.

His comments come against a backdrop of heightened scrutiny in the energy sector following arrests and investigations into senior officials accused of manipulating petroleum stock data and facilitating irregular fuel procurement.

Among those implicated in the probe are former Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, former Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang, and ex-EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria, alongside other senior officials linked to petroleum logistics and supply management.

Procurement saga

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Investigators allege that fuel stock data may have been falsified to create an artificial supply crisis, which was then used to justify an emergency fuel importation deal outside the Government-to-Government framework.

Authorities are also examining alleged pricing discrepancies between two March shipments, with one consignment reportedly costing significantly more per metric ton than a comparable G2G import.

The officials have since been released on police cash bail pending further investigations and expected arraignment, as anti-corruption agencies pursue charges including abuse of office, fraudulent acquisition of public property, and economic crimes under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

President William Ruto has previously vowed to crack down on what he termed "energy sector cartels," warning that those implicated in manipulation of the fuel supply chain would face accountability.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has yet to confirm receipt of the case file from investigators, even as the matter continues to fuel public concern over transparency, pricing integrity, and accountability in the petroleum sector.

EPRA's forthcoming price announcement is expected to reflect both global market volatility and domestic supply disruptions, with motorists and businesses bracing for potential adjustments that could further impact the cost of living.