Kenya: Two Killed in Mbeere North Protests As Residents Decry Poor State of Ishiara Hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 Two people have been shot dead following violent clashes between police and residents protesting the deteriorating state of Ishiara Level Four Hospital in Mbeere North.

The protests, which disrupted transport and rendered key roads impassable for the better part of the day, escalated into chaos on Tuesday afternoon after police moved in to disperse demonstrators.

Witnesses say gunfire rang out as tensions boiled over, leaving two people dead.

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In a dramatic turn of events, angry residents reportedly carried the bodies of the deceased to Ishiara Police Station in protest, demanding accountability over the killings.

The demonstrations were sparked by growing frustration over the poor condition of Ishiara Level Four Hospital, which residents say has long suffered from inadequate staffing, lack of essential supplies, and deteriorating infrastructure.

The facility has been at the center of public concern in recent weeks.

Just days earlier, Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) from Embu County who toured the hospital described the working conditions as dire, citing a "sorry state" that they warned was compromising healthcare delivery.

Reacting to the incident, former Attorney General and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi condemned the killings, terming them a tragic reflection of systemic failures.

"I speak with deep pain and anger as my home, Mbeere North, mourns the loss of two lives cut short after police allegedly opened fire on peaceful demonstrators in Ishiara," he said.

Muturi, defended residents' right to protest, noting that their grievances over healthcare were legitimate.

He raised concern over reports that some officers involved were in plain clothes, questioning the chain of command and accountability in the operation.

"Who was in charge? Who gave the orders? Why are peaceful citizens being treated as enemies?" he posed.

He further called for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the incident, insisting that those responsible must be held accountable.

"This is not the Kenya we should be building. A nation where citizens are gunned down for demanding basic services is a nation drifting dangerously off course," Muturi added.

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Authorities are yet to issue a comprehensive statement on the incident, even as investigations are expected to commence amid mounting public pressure.

The incident has reignited debate over the state of devolved healthcare services and the handling of public protests, with human rights concerns now taking center stage.