Kenya: Four Arrested in Athi River Anti-Narcotics Sting

14 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Four suspects have been arrested in Athi River following a coordinated anti-narcotics operation that led to the recovery of multiple packages and bales of dry cannabis.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspects were apprehended during targeted raids conducted by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU).

The suspects, Marieta Mbula Nzuki, Irene Muthike, Josphat Maina, and Margaret Mbithe were arrested following actionable intelligence that led officers to two mabati structures in Kisumu Ndogo and a rented residential apartment at Ngimo Apartments.

During the operation, officers recovered several packages and bales suspected to be cannabis, which were secured as exhibits for further forensic and investigative processing.

"The suspects were subsequently escorted to Muthaiga Police Station, where they are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court," the DCI said in a statement.

The agency reiterated its commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks across the country, noting that such operations are part of ongoing efforts to protect communities, particularly young people from the impact of narcotic drugs.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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