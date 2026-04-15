South Africa: EFF Leader Malema Awaits Sentencing in Firearm Case - South African News Briefs - April 15, 2026

Malema Awaits Sentencing in Firearm Case

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is set to be sentenced in the KuGompo City Magistrates Court today, reports EWN. Malema was found guilty of violating firearm laws, which may have major implications for his political career. This conviction stems from a 2018 EFF rally in Mdantsane, during which he was seen on video firing shots into the air with what appeared to be a rifle. He has maintained that the firearm seen in video footage was fake and did not contain live ammunition. Malema has previously told supporters that he is being targeted and has questioned the legal basis of the guilty verdict.

Mass Resignations Hit Ithala SOC Limited Board

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Five board members of Ithala SOC Limited have resigned, reports SABC News. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli has welcomed their departure, calling it a decisive step to stabilise the institution. The resignations come after more than R1.6 billion was paid out to over 64,000 customers who had been unable to access their funds. Ntuli says the resignations of the five board members are a key step in safeguarding the entity's future and rebuilding Ithala as a trusted financial institution.

Roelf Meyer Appointed South Africa's Ambassador to the U.S.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Roelf Meyer as South Africa's new ambassador to the United States, reports EWN. His appointment follows the expulsion of former ambassador Ebrahim Rasool, who was declared persona non grata in 2025 after the remarks he made during a webinar on US politics. Meyer, a key figure in the negotiations that ended apartheid. He is seen as a trusted ally of Ramaphosa. This is the second time Ramaphosa has shown confidence in Meyer's leadership, after appointing him as co-chairperson of the National Dialogue's eminent persons group in 2025.

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