Zimbabwe: Let Your Wishes Be Fulfilled - Ex-Chamisa Ally Showers Mnangagwa With Praises After Drilling of Boreholes

Opposition legislator, once a staunch ally of Nelson Chamisa, Susan Matsunga, could not hold back a shower of praise for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his advisor Paul Tungwarara after the drilling of a borehole in Mufakose.

Tungwarara on Tuesday unveiled boreholes drilled in Budiriro North Constituency, a stronghold of the opposition, under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme.

The unveiling was attended by ZANU PF leaders, among them businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Godwills Masimerembwa.

Matsunga, who is the Budiriro North Legislator, outdid herself heaping praise on President Mnangagwa, whom she described as a builder.

"I want to thank His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe, baba Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, in absentia. Muripo musipo nhume yenyu yasvika, baba Tungwarara and development yavaunza mukati me Budiriro North. Baba hamuna kutarisa kuti muri baba vemhuri iyi muri baba vemhuri yese.

"Baba ropafadzwai and your wishes be fulfilled. On behalf of the citizens of Budiriro, we are happy, we are proud of you, Daddy. Everyone is here, leaders are here and are testifying. We have never seen this miracle," said Matsunga.

The Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme has been used by the ruling party, ZANU PF, to campaign against the opposition in urban areas, whom it accuses of failing to deliver basic services to residents.

The programme aims to plug the hole left by incessant water challenges in most parts of urban areas.