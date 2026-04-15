Zimbabwe: Chamisa Claims 'Fake News' As Activists Accuse Him of Selling Out

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has hit back at what he calls a "propaganda campaign of fake news" after being accused by some opposition activists of "selling out the struggle for democracy".

The accusations stem from Chamisa's perceived lack of vigour in opposing the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3, which is currently before Parliament.

The Bill proposes changes which include changing the election cycle from five to seven years, granting President Emmerson Mnangagwa an extra two years in power.

The Bill also shifts power to elect the president from the public to Members of Parliament.

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In a brief statement, Chamisa dismissed the claims against him as sponsored disinformation.

"Disturbing to note a propaganda campaign of fake news, fabricated falsehoods and contrived lies being sponsored by the oppressors.

"I reiterate my message, Zimbabwe faces a governance and constitutional crisis. The will of the citizens must be restored and respected. Zimbabweans must unite against the disputed government and amendments.

"The issue transcends political parties, superficial differences, and concerns the future of the country as a whole. This is no longer about political parties but about ZIMBABWE."

Chamisa's statement comes amid growing concern among opposition figures and constitutional lawyers that citizens are being denied a constitutional right. Section 328 of the Constitution requires that any amendment affecting the Bill of Rights in Chapter 4 must be subjected to a referendum.

However, Zanu PF and Mnangagwa's government argue that a referendum is not a requirement for the current amendments.