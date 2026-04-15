Zimbabwe Further Tightens Screws On Minerals Beneficiation

The Cabinet in Zimbabwe has moved to adopt strict minerals beneficiation standards in a move aimed at plugging losses associated with raw minerals exports.

The latest move comes shortly after the blanket ban on raw lithium exports.

The new framework presented is aimed at transitioning Zimbabwe from primary resource extraction and exportation entity to a globally competitive minerals-based industrial manufacturing hub.

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The framework specifies the new mandatory requirements for a Value-Added Compliance Certificate for any export permit to be issued. It also introduces local decentralized network of specialized analytical hubs co-located at National Universities/Scientific Institutions, with each institution serving as a dedicated referee for specific mineral clusters within the region.

"For example, the National Mineral Research Centre at the University of Zimbabwe will function as the apex hub for all minerals including lithium, rare earth elements and uranium, while National University of Science and Technology and Great Zimbabwe University will anchor PGMS and Battery Minerals.

"Other decentralized arrangements will proceed as follows: Midlands State University will provide analytical oversight for iron ore, chrome and vanadium corridors;Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences will focus on national diamond and gemmology suite; Chinhoyi University of Technology and Bindura University of Science Education will specialize in industrial minerals, phosphates and graphite," VP Constantino Chiwenga said.

The Gwanda State University will serve Matabeleland South Province on geology beneficiation for artisanal and small-scale miners; and the Zimbabwe School of Mines will be an integrated core hub for specialized training.

Under the Mine to Market Operational Control System Pillar focus will be directed on smart tracking of mineral exports to secure value by preventing leakages and fraud through the adoption of a secure and real-time "mine -to-market" smart corridor.

The mine to market system will provide a comprehensive, end-to-end audit trail that tracks every mineral consignment from the point of extraction through to the final port of exit, thereby safeguarding national wealth and enhancing transparency across the entire value chain.

Under the Integrated Special Economic Zones Pillar support shall be extended to both new and existing ventures.

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New investors will be directed to specialized regional hubs, such as the Northern Battery Minerals or Midlands Metallurgical zones, where they can share infrastructure and scale operations efficiently.