Sudan: At Least 245 Child Casualties in Sudan in the First 90 Days of 2026

Thousands of people fled the North Darfur capital El Fasher last October when it was overrun by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. They remain in makeshift camps in Tawila.

New York/Port Sudan — After three years of war, children continue to bear the heaviest toll. Drone attacks account for nearly 80 per cent of all killings and injuries this year.

As the conflict in Sudan hits the three-year mark, children continue to pay the heaviest price. Between January and March this year, at least 160 children have been reportedly killed and 85 maimed across the country - a 50 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025. The highest casualties were recorded in Darfur and the Kordofan states, where ongoing violence has pushed communities to the brink.

Three years of unrelenting conflict have displaced over 5 million children, often repeatedly, as frontlines shift and violence spread.

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"For three years, children across Sudan have been killed, injured, and displaced at staggering levels," said Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director. "Their homes, schools and hospitals continue to come under attack. There is no justification for violence against children. It reflects a collective failure by parties to the conflict to protect the most basic rights of children."

In the most impacted areas, ongoing attacks continue to destroy homes, schools, markets and hospitals. New means of warfare are increasingly harmful, with 78 per cent of reported child casualties resulting from drone attacks.

Since the onset of the war, the United Nations has verified more than 5,700 grave violations against children* across Sudan, affecting at least 5,100 children - over 4,300 of whom have been killed or maimed. Darfur and Kordofan again record the highest numbers of child casualties. The true toll is far higher, but insecurity and limited access to affected areas hinder sustained monitoring and verification.

Families are living in overcrowded and fragile conditions, while basic services are stretched to the breaking point. Large parts of Sudan remain cut off from humanitarian assistance due to insecurity, damaged infrastructure and administrative constraints. Access challenges are especially severe in Darfur, Kordofan and parts of Blue Nile, leaving many of the most vulnerable children beyond reach.

Hunger, disease and the risk of famine are spreading, driven by violence, repeated displacement, and severe constraints on humanitarian access. As families flee, livelihoods are disrupted, markets collapse, and basic services continue to break down. Famine has already been confirmed in Al Fasher and Kadugli, with increasing risk of spreading in Um Baru and Kernoi.

The alarming impact is reflected in the number of children with malnutrition. Across Sudan, an estimated 4.2 million children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition in 2026, including more than 825,000 severe cases, which can be deadly if not urgently treated.

The consequences of war on children's right to education are concerning. More than one third of schools in Sudan are closed, and a further 11 per cent are being used as shelters or reportedly occupied by parties - meaning almost half of all school buildings are no longer used as classrooms. Today, at least 8 million children in Sudan remain out of school.

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Despite insecurity and access challenges, UNICEF continues to deliver lifesaving health, nutrition, water, child protection and education services across Sudan. However, the response is under growing strain.

In 2026, UNICEF requires $962.9 million to reach 7.9 million children with lifesaving assistance. As of March, only 16 per cent of the required funding has been received.

"Protecting children requires that all parties to the conflict immediately end grave violations against children and adhere to international law, including safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access across the country," Russell said. "We're grateful for donors who are supporting our life-saving work. But humanitarian needs continue to drastically outpace funding, and we're urgently appealing to the international community to strengthen its support. We cannot look away from the suffering of children in Sudan."