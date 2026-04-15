Somalia: UN Delegation Visits Baidoa for Talks With Southwest State Leader

Baidoa, Somalia — A senior delegation from the United Nations visited Baidoa on Tuesday and held talks with leaders of Somalia's South West state on political developments, cooperation and state-building efforts.

The delegation was received at the presidential palace by the interim leader of South West State, Jibril Abdirashid Haji Abdi, according to local officials.

The UN team was led by political affairs chief for Somalia Vikram Parekh and Morgan Dube, who oversees political engagement with the regional administration.

The meeting, attended by South West's interior minister, presidential officials and other authorities, focused on the region's political situation, strengthening cooperation between the administration and the United Nations, and accelerating progress in state-building, democracy and stability.

UN officials reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the South West administration, particularly in institutional development, reconciliation and the promotion of an inclusive political process.

Jibril thanked the United Nations for its continued support to Somalia, emphasizing the importance of deeper cooperation to achieve sustainable peace and stability in the region.