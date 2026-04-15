Somalia: Somali Army, Jubaland Forces Launch Major Operations in Jubba Regions

Mogadishu — Somalia's national army and Jubbaland security forces have launched a large-scale military operation across parts of the Lower and Middle Jubba regions, targeting suspected Al-Shabaab positions, officials said Tuesday.

The joint offensive is focused on areas under the districts of Jilib, Xagar and Afmadow, where troops reportedly advanced through several localities including Waraha Qalley, Farshabeel, Jigees, Qaawiley and Weelmaarow.

Ground operations were accompanied by aerial strikes supported by international partners, which authorities said helped intensify attacks on militants believed to be hiding in the targeted areas.

Officials said the operation inflicted "significant losses" on Al-Shabaab, with 27 fighters killed, including individuals described as holding key roles within the armed group.

Security forces also seized weapons and military equipment, including BKM machine guns, RPG launchers and AK-47 rifles, as well as improvised explosive devices that authorities said were intended to target civilians.

The Somali National Army said operations were continuing to pursue remaining militants, aiming to strengthen security and stability for communities across the Jubba regions.