Rwanda: From Floods to Food Security - Rwanda's Wetland Overhaul Boosts Yields Under CDAT

In Rubuyenge-Burakari wetland in Nyanza District, Southern Province, once notorious for destructive floods so frequent it earned the name "Burakari" reflecting anger, rice farmers now watch a different story unfold.

Floodwaters that once destroyed fields are gradually being brought under control, and productivity is rising. Today, the same wetland produces up to 5.5 tonnes of rice per hectare, a sharp turnaround attributed to ongoing rehabilitation works under the Commercialization and De-Risking Agricultural Transformation (CDAT) project.

This a World Bank-funded projects meant to advance Rwanda's agricultural sector. It is implemented in partnership with the government of Rwanda through Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

"Floods used to destroy about five hectares of rice fields, but since the project started rehabilitating water channels, the affected area has reduced to around 2.5 hectares," said François Nyandwi, a leader of Coprori-Busoro cooperative growing rice in the area.

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After the rehabilitation, floods will no longer damage rice fields, as the new irrigation infrastructure will enable better control and regulation of water flow, according to the project implementers.

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This transformation is part of Rwanda's wider target to increase agricultural growth by at least 6 per cent and productivity of priority crops by 50 per cent under the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), with wetlands playing a central role in climate-resilient farming.

For this to be achieved, one of the key drivers is channeling the required investment into irrigation and water management systems aimed at tackling two persistent challenges: flooding during rainy seasons and drought during dry spells.

Turning wetlands into productive farmland

In Nyanza alone, the government has invested Rwf1.5 billion to rehabilitate the 107-hectare Rubuyenge-Burakari wetland under the project. The works include construction of two weirs, irrigation canals, drainage systems, and post-harvest infrastructure such as drying grounds and storage facilities.

Authorities say the system will be fully operational by Season A of 2027, unlocking the wetland's full production potential.

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According to Modeste Sebazungu, District Project coordinator at Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB) SPIU in Nyanza, the intervention is also improving farming systems beyond infrastructure.

"The project will also support farmers to produce certified seeds through demonstration plots managed by cooperatives," he said.

He added that before rehabilitation, farmers could only cultivate about 80 percent of the land due to uneven water distribution.

"Before the intervention, farmers cultivated only about 80 per cent of the land due to uneven water distribution, earning between Rwf300,000 and Rwf500,000 per hectare. With improved irrigation, both yields and incomes are expected to rise."

Scaling up across districts

Similar interventions are underway in Eastern Province, where the Rwangingo-Karangazi marshland spanning 937 hectares in Gatsibo and Nyagatare districts is being rehabilitated.

Currently, only 300 to 350 hectares benefit from reliable irrigation, leaving large portions underutilised. Once completed, the system is expected to extend water coverage across the entire wetland.

"When water reached farmers properly, they harvested up to five tonnes per hectare. In areas with limited water, yields dropped to 3.5 tonnes. Once completed, water will reach all 937 hectares," said Eric Bimenyimana, RAB SPIU District Project coordinator in Gatsibo.

The project includes rehabilitation of a dam capable of storing three million cubic metres of water, feeding a 28-kilometre irrigation network, with works currently at about 40 per cent completion.

Farmers say improved irrigation will not only increase yields but also ease long-standing tensions over scarce water resources.

"When conditions are good, I harvest about 1.2 tonnes, but during dry periods I get only 500 kilogrammes on 20 ares. Water shortages used to cause conflicts, but this project restores hope," said Djuma Mpozembizi, a rice farmer in the area.

Nyagatare District authorities say the intervention is central to achieving NST2 targets and strengthening climate resilience.

"Wetlands have been underutilised due to unreliable water supply. During droughts, farmers lacked water, and during heavy rains, floods destroyed crops. This project addresses both challenges," said Gonzague Matsiko, Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development.

He added that improved irrigation could push rice yields beyond six tonnes of rice per hectare while also supporting livestock farmers through improved water access.

"This will also help livestock farmers access water for their animals, boosting milk production and supporting supply to a Nyagatare milk processing plant," he said.

So far, about 250 jobs have been created through construction activities under the project.

Climate resilience and environmental restoration

Beyond irrigation infrastructure, CDAT is also advancing environmental restoration efforts. Authorities plan to plant eight million trees, with four million seedlings already prepared.

The initiative is expected to reduce soil erosion, stabilise hillsides, and protect irrigation infrastructure from sediment damage--key threats in wetland farming systems.

Expanding irrigation systems nationwide

Across Rwanda, CDAT is implementing similar works in wetlands including Karangazi- Rwangingo 950 ha and Rubuyenge-Burakari 100 ha. Detailed design studies and contracts for works for Muvumba P8 (1,500 ha) and Kanyeganyege (100 ha) have already been completed, with contractors mobilising for further works.

Gabiro Community Block phase 1 of 925 ha is under the design and design-build method that will be used to fast track the implementation of activities. Kamiranzovu in Nyamasheke was advertised and bids for potential contractors are being evaluated. The tendering for other schemes like Nasho of 700 ha in Kirehe, Cyohoha 3,000 ha in Bugesera and Bugarama of 2,200 ha in Rusizi are nearly to be tendered to mention few. In total, 12,544 ha will be rehabilitated and developed under CDAT project.

"We are constructing lined irrigation canals, water storage systems, and diversion structures to improve efficiency. Water will be stored and used when needed," said Jean Hitimana, CDAT Project Coordinator.

He explained that modern systems are designed to regulate water flow more effectively.

"We are building systems that will capture water, store it, and distribute it when farmers need it instead of losing it through continuous flow," he said.

Hitimana added that the total budget for Karangazi-Rwangingo is Rwf6.5 billion, while Rubuyenge-Burakari stands at Rwf1.5 billion.

He further noted that works are progressing, with Karangazi-Rwangingo at 34 per cent completion and Rubuyenge-Burakari at 48 per cent.

According to him, the infrastructure will include lined canals, a weir for water capture and redistribution, and a night storage facility-described as a small dam that stores water overnight for use the following day.

"Previously, water has been flowing 24/7, and sometimes it would not yield the expected output, but now we are going to build infrastructure that will store it and use it properly when needed by farmers," he said.

He added that the system will also support livestock watering and supply water to nearby processing facilities.

Farmers call for faster rehabilitation

In southern and eastern wetlands awaiting rehabilitation, farmers continue to express frustration over unreliable irrigation systems.

In Kanyeganyege marshland in Ruhango District, Epiphanie Nyirandikubwimana says declining water access has severely reduced yields.

"We lacked water for farming, it became very hard for us, and now to grow rice we wait for rain. This causes poor yields -- when we used to have water we would harvest 300 kgs per block, but now even getting 50 kgs is difficult. This CDAT project, if it gives us water gates so we can access water, we are confident of harvesting well because this marshland produces well but faces a water problem."

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Kanakuze Valens, who heads RAB/SPIU projects in Ruhango, says Kanyeganyege spans 137 hectares and hosts five cooperatives and one water users' association.

He noted that previous interventions were damaged by erosion and silt from surrounding hills, disrupting irrigation systems.

"The main primary problem is that the irrigation canals were washed away by water, and also that the hills surrounding the marshland bring down silt that damages residents' crops year after year," he said.

Under CDAT, the marshland will receive four water intake structures and a sand trap, enabling full irrigation coverage.

"Especially during the dry season, only 80 hectares are farmed while the rest are not, but once the project finishes building the intake structures we will have the capacity to irrigate all 137 hectares," he said, adding that yields could rise from 4.5 tonnes to 6 tonnes per hectare.

Works are expected to begin soon, and the project is also anticipated to benefit youth and women, who form the majority of residents.

In Muvumba P8 marshland, which supports 1,805 farmers across 1500 hectares, water users' association chairperson Vincent Rutembesa says infrastructure failure continues to disrupt irrigation.

"When the canal collapses, it blocks the water and it cannot reach the farmers," he said, noting that members have already spent Rwf65 million on repairs.

Farmers are also calling for rehabilitation of 90 km of feeder roads and 112 km of secondary and tertiary canals.

Despite these challenges, the marshland produces about 4,800 tonnes per season, a figure expected to rise significantly once rehabilitation is complete.

A nationwide shift in agricultural resilience

From Nyanza to Nyagatare, the CDAT programme is reshaping Rwanda's wetlands into more resilient and productive agricultural zones. By combining irrigation infrastructure, environmental restoration, and institutional support, the initiative is positioning wetlands as key drivers of food security and rural incomes under NST2.