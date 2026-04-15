Kenya: Governor Mbarire Demands Probe Into Police Action Following Deadly Protest in Embu

Nairobi — Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire has broken her silence following deadly protests in Mbeere North over the state of Ishiara Level 4 Hospital, where two people were killed and another injured.

In a statement issued Tuesday, April 14, Mbarire confirmed she had been in contact with security officials as details of the incident emerged.

"It has come to my attention, following demonstrations that took place today at Ishiara in Mbeere North, that we have tragically lost two young men, while another sustained injuries as confirmed by the police commander with whom we have been in communication," she said.

The protests were sparked by growing public outrage over conditions and service delivery at the hospital concerns the county government says had already been flagged and addressed prior to the demonstrations.

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According to the governor, the County Department of Health had convened stakeholder meetings on April 7 and 8, bringing together hospital management, the facility board and other key players.

"These engagements culminated in the identification and immediate implementation of corrective measures," she said.

Mbarire outlined a series of interventions, including a two-day clean-up of the facility, planned infrastructure upgrades under the 2025/2026 financial year, and disciplinary action against senior staff. Those affected included the Medical Superintendent, hospital administrator and the laboratory head, who were transferred.

Despite the measures, protests went ahead, later turning violent which regrettably culminated in the loss of lives and injuries.

The governor sharply criticised the conduct of security officers, condemning the use of live ammunition against demonstrators, adding that the situation did not warrant the level of force used.

"I strongly condemn the use of excessive force, including live ammunition, against unarmed demonstrators. Such actions are disproportionate and unacceptable," she said,

She called for an immediate and independent investigation into the incident, insisting that those responsible must be held accountable.

"I call for immediate, thorough, and independent investigations into this incident, and urge that those responsible be held fully accountable," she said.

Mbarire also conveyed her condolences to the bereaved families and the affected community.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families and stand in solidarity with the community during this moment of profound grief. This loss is deeply regrettable and should never have occurred," she said.

She urged residents to remain calm as investigations proceed and cautioned political leaders against exploiting the tragedy.

"I appeal to residents to remain calm and allow due process to take its course. Leaders should refrain from politicising this matter and instead support efforts aimed at justice and lasting solutions," she added.

The protests, which disrupted transport and rendered key roads impassable for the better part of the day, escalated into chaos on Tuesday afternoon after police moved in to disperse demonstrators.

Witnesses say gunfire rang out as tensions boiled over, leaving two people dead.

In a dramatic turn of events, angry residents reportedly carried the bodies of the deceased to Ishiara Police Station in protest, demanding accountability over the killings.

The demonstrations were sparked by growing frustration over the poor condition of Ishiara Level Four Hospital, which residents say has long suffered from inadequate staffing, lack of essential supplies, and deteriorating infrastructure.

The facility has been at the center of public concern in recent weeks.

Just days earlier, Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) from Embu County who toured the hospital described the working conditions as dire, citing a "sorry state" that they warned was compromising healthcare delivery.

Reacting to the incident, former Attorney General and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi condemned the killings, terming them a tragic reflection of systemic failures.

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"I speak with deep pain and anger as my home, Mbeere North, mourns the loss of two lives cut short after police allegedly opened fire on peaceful demonstrators in Ishiara," he said.

Muturi, defended residents' right to protest, noting that their grievances over healthcare were legitimate.

He raised concern over reports that some officers involved were in plain clothes, questioning the chain of command and accountability in the operation.

"Who was in charge? Who gave the orders? Why are peaceful citizens being treated as enemies?" he posed.

He further called for an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the incident, insisting that those responsible must be held accountable.

"This is not the Kenya we should be building. A nation where citizens are gunned down for demanding basic services is a nation drifting dangerously off course," Muturi added.