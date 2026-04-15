South Africa: Court Orders Musa Khawula to Apologise to Julius Malema

A judge in Johannesburg told commentator Musa Khawula to remove untrue statements about Julius Malema from his social media accounts.

Khawula must post an apology within 24 hours and pay all legal costs for the urgent case heard on Tuesday.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered commentator Musa Khawula to take down false social media posts about Julius Malema and his wife.

The court ruled on Tuesday that Khawula broke the law and damaged the couple's reputation.

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Julius Malema and Mantoa Matlala Malema took Khawula to court over claims he made about their marriage. The court treated the matter as urgent.

The judge told Khawula to remove the posts and stop repeating the claims. He must not make similar statements about the couple again.

Khawula has 24 hours to take back his statements and post an apology using his own name. He must share this apology on his social media accounts.

The court judgment said he must unreservedly apologise for the allegations and for publishing them.

He must also send the apology to any media houses and online platforms that shared his false claims.

The court allowed lawyers to serve the legal documents to Khawula through email and social media because the case was urgent.

Khawula must pay all the legal costs for the case. This includes the money the Malema family spent on their lawyers.