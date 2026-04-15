Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz to Bring Retro Tour to Rwanda in August

14 April 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Tonny Mwiseneza

Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz is set to perform in Kigali on August 29 as part of his Retro Tour, a multi-country concert series spanning Africa, Australia, and beyond.

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The Bongo Flava star announced the tour on his Instagram page on Tuesday, April 14, noting that additional dates will be revealed in the coming weeks.

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The tour is scheduled to kick off in late April in Mwanza and will take him across East and North Africa, with international stops extending as far as Australia before concluding in October.

According to the tour schedule, the Rwanda stop will follow performances in Tarime and precede shows in Zambia and Tanzania's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

Other tour destinations include Dodoma, Mbeya, and Arusha, as well as international stops in Morocco and Australia--underscoring the artist's growing global appeal and consistent demand across diverse audiences.

Diamond Platnumz last performed in Kigali in August 2023 during the Giants of Africa festival, and returned in October 2023 for the Trace Awards.

He rose to fame with hits such as "Number One," "Jeje," and "Waah!" and has since built a rich catalogue that blends Bongo Flava with Afrobeats and global influences.

Over the years, he has collaborated with international stars including Davido, Ne-Yo, and Alicia Keys, further cementing his place on the global music stage.

Read the original article on New Times.

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