Uganda: I Don't Want to Hear Corruption Again in Parliament - Museveni Warns NRM MPs

President Yoweri Museveni has issued a stern warning against corruption in Parliament, vowing decisive action against both bribe takers and givers .

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) retreat at the presidential farm in Nakaseke District, Museveni said corruption within oversight institutions undermines governance and threatens national stability.

"If the oversight bodies themselves are corrupt, who will oversee them?" Museveni asked. "That would be institutional suicide."

The President referenced the arrest of three Members of Parliament over allegations of soliciting bribes.

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Cissy Namujju, the Woman MP for Lwengo District, was arrested in 2024 alongside colleagues Yusuf Mutembuli and Paul Akamba over allegations of soliciting a 20 percent bribe from the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) to influence an increase in its budget.

Following their arrest, the MPs were remanded to Luzira Prison, later released on bail in August 2024, and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) eventually dropped all charges in January 2026.

Speaking on Tuesday, Museveni said the arrest and detention of the three MPs served as a lesson.

"I arrested Namujju (Cissy), and since then she has been avoiding me. She later came, we talked, and she helped me -- she is now an angel," Museveni said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The President, who also serves as NRM chairman, said he had been alerted to corruption in Parliament by whistleblowers whose identities he did not disclose.

"They were in some committees and would tell public servants bringing budgets for approval that if they did not pay, the budgets would not pass. Committees had to be paid. However, there was a patriotic person who refused to go along with this, reported the matter, and we caught them red-handed. I do not want to hear it again in Parliament," he warned.

He stressed that such practices would not be tolerated and warned legislators and public officials against engaging in bribery.

"I do not want to hear of corruption again in Parliament," Museveni said. "Anyone found giving or receiving bribes will face a technical knockout -- they will be removed from office."

The President emphasized that both parties involved in corruption would be held accountable.

"If somebody gives you money, do not touch it. Report them immediately," he said, adding that some individuals had already come forward with reports.

Museveni also cautioned legislators against excessive borrowing from banks and moneylenders, warning that it could expose them to financial pressures and compromise their integrity.