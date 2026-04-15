Malawi: State and Chithyola Clash Over Bail, Travel in K25 Billion Fertiliser Case

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Simplex Chithyola Banda, has been granted bail after being charged with abuse of public office in a case linked to his tenure as Minister of Finance in the previous Malawi Congress Party-led administration--amid emerging differences between the State and the defence over bail conditions and travel arrangements.

Presiding magistrate, Benjamin Chulu, granted bail to Banda after formally reading out the charge of abuse of office brought by the State.

As part of the bail conditions, the court ordered Banda to pay a cash bond of K2 million, provide two sureties bonded at K5 million each, and surrender his travel documents to the court on April 27, 2026.

The court's directive on travel documents comes against the backdrop of Banda's planned official trip to Namibia, where he is expected to attend parliamentary duties from April 19 to April 25, 2026.

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The State alleges that Banda authorised a series of payments to the Smallholder Farmers Fertiliser Revolving Fund of Malawi under a commodity exchange deal involving East Bridge. In the arrangement, East Bridge was expected to supply 600,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser in exchange for agricultural commodities, but allegedly failed to deliver--resulting in a K25 billion loss.

During proceedings, Banda's lawyer, George Kadzipatike, commended Director of Public Prosecutions Fostino Maele for indicating that the State would not oppose bail. The defence also expressed no objection to the proposed bail terms.

However, a point of divergence emerged over Banda's travel. While the defence emphasized the urgency of releasing his documents to allow for official parliamentary duties abroad, the State maintained that it must first be furnished with relevant documentation before authorising his travel.

The matter has since been adjourned to a later date to be scheduled by another magistrate, as the case continues to attract public attention due to the scale of the alleged financial loss and the high-profile status of the accused.